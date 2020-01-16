16 Gennaio 2020
PETE GAYNOR BECOMES FEMA ADMINISTRATOR

(AGENPARL) – Washington, gio 16 gennaio 2020

WASHINGTON – Today, Acting Department of Homeland Security Secretary Chad Wolf swore in Peter T. Gaynor as FEMA’s Administrator.

Gaynor, who served as the Acting Administrator since March 8, 2019, was previously confirmed by the U.S. Senate as Deputy Administrator on Oct. 11, 2018. Under his leadership, FEMA successfully implemented many provisions of the Disaster Recovery Reform Act (DRRA) of 2018.

Gaynor brings a wealth of experience to the position from state and local emergency management and an extensive military career, as he assumes the role as the 11th person to lead the agency.

Prior to joining FEMA, Gaynor served as Director of the Rhode Island Emergency Management Agency under Governor Gina Raimondo. He also served as Director of the Providence Emergency Management Agency & Office of Homeland Security, where under his direction in 2010, Providence, Rhode Island, became the first municipality in the United States to receive accreditation from the Emergency Management Accreditation Program. Prior to joining the emergency management field, Gaynor served 26 years in the U.S. Marine Corps.

As administrator, Gaynor will continue to focus on achieving the goals in FEMA’s Strategic Plan to: (1) Build a Culture of Preparedness; (2) Ready the Nation for Catastrophic Disasters; and (3) Reduce the Complexity of FEMA.

 ###

FEMA’s mission is to help people before, during and after disasters.
Fonte/Source: https://www.fema.gov/news-release/2020/01/16/pete-gaynor-becomes-fema-administrator

