(AGENPARL) – LJUBLJANA (SLOVENIA), gio 16 luglio 2020 In May 2020 the number of persons in employment decreased by about 1,600 to more than 883,900. The number of persons in paid employment went down by 0.2% and of self-employed persons up by 0.1%. On a monthly basis the biggest growth was recorded in accommodation and food service activities.

Fonte/Source: https://www.stat.si/StatWebResponsive/en/News/Index/8969