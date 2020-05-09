sabato, Maggio 9, 2020
Breaking News

EUROPE DAY

EUROPE DAY

EUROPE DAY

UNION OF THE COMOROS : REQUEST FOR DISBURSEMENT UNDER THE RAPID CREDIT…

POLICY PAPER: SLIDES AND DATASETS TO ACCOMPANY CORONAVIRUS PRESS CONFERENCE: 7 MAY…

IRAQ: STATEMENT BY HIGH REPRESENTATIVE/VICE-PRESIDENT JOSEP BORRELL ON THE FORMATION OF THE…

SEARCH FOR NEW INDEPENDENT CHIEF INSPECTOR OF BORDERS AND IMMIGRATION BEGINS

GLI OSPEDALI DEI FRATELLI DELLA CARITà NON SONO PIù “ENTI CATTOLICI”

RICADUTE OCCUPAZIONALI DA COVID-19: AUDIZIONI IN 11A COMMISSIONE

THE FOLLOWING IS A JOINT STATEMENT BY U. S. SECRETARY OF STATE…

Agenparl

PERSONAL PROTECTIVE EQUIPMENT: NIOSH PPE TRACKER APP

by Redazione00

(AGENPARL) – BETHESDA (MARYLAND), sab 09 maggio 2020 Source: National Institute for Occupational Safety and Health [Centers for Disease Control and Prevention] (CDC NIOSH). Published: 5/4/2020.
This mobile app can help healthcare and non-healthcare systems track their personal protective equipment (PPE) inventory. Facilities can use the app to calculate their average PPE consumption rate or “burn rate.” The app estimates how many days a PPE supply will last given current inventory levels and PPE burn rate.
(Video or Multimedia)

Fonte/Source: https://disasterinfo.nlm.nih.gov/search/id:22117

Post collegati

PERSONAL PROTECTIVE EQUIPMENT: NIOSH PPE TRACKER APP

Redazione

PRIVACY GUARDIANS ISSUE JOINT STATEMENT ON COVID-19 CONTACT TRACING APPLICATIONS

Redazione

OPERATION EUNAVFORMED IRINI: THE OPERATION SETS SAIL

Redazione

CONTRIBUTION TO VICTORY VIRTUAL EXHIBITION

Redazione

NLM TECHNICAL BULLETIN, MAY-JUN 2020, RXNORM APRIL 2020 RELEASE

Redazione

2020 INDEPENDENCE DAY CELEBRATION HAS BEEN CANCELED

Redazione

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More