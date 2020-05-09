PERSONAL PROTECTIVE EQUIPMENT: NIOSH PPE TRACKER APP

(AGENPARL) – BETHESDA (MARYLAND), sab 09 maggio 2020 Source: National Institute for Occupational Safety and Health [Centers for Disease Control and Prevention] (CDC NIOSH). Published: 5/4/2020.

This mobile app can help healthcare and non-healthcare systems track their personal protective equipment (PPE) inventory. Facilities can use the app to calculate their average PPE consumption rate or “burn rate.” The app estimates how many days a PPE supply will last given current inventory levels and PPE burn rate.

(Video or Multimedia)

Fonte/Source: https://disasterinfo.nlm.nih.gov/search/id:22117