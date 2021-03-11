giovedì, Marzo 11, 2021
PEROVSKITE SOLAR CELLS WITH PCE OVER 19% FABRICATED UNDER AIR ENVIRONMENT BY USING DYE MOLECULE ADDITIVE

(AGENPARL) – LONDON (UNITED KINGDOM), gio 11 marzo 2021

Sustainable Energy Fuels, 2021, Accepted Manuscript
DOI: 10.1039/D1SE00013F, Paper
Piaopiao Chen, Xin Yin, Wei-hsiang Chen, Lixin Song, Ping-Fan Du, Yi Huang, Ni Li, Jie Xiong
The typical solution-processed perovskite film possesses numerous defects, especially fabricated under high-humidity ambient conditions, which severely limits the performance of planar perovskite solar cells (PSCs). Here, the unique fluorescent dye…
Fonte/Source: http://pubs.rsc.org/en/Content/ArticleLanding/2021/SE/D1SE00013F

