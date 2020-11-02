PERMANENT REPRESENTATIVE OF BELARUS IN GENEVA Y.AMBRAZEVICH MEETS THE EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR OF ITC

(AGENPARL) – MINSK (BELARUS), lun 02 novembre 2020

On October 30, 2020 the Permanent Representative of the Republic of Belarus to the United Nations Office and other international organizations in Geneva, Yury Ambrazevich, met with the Executive Director of the International Trade Center, Pamela Coke-Hamilton.

Yury Ambrazevich congratulated Pamela Coke-Hamilton on her appointment as head of ITC from October 2020 and outlined the practical importance of cooperation between Belarus and ITC on international trade, commercial diplomacy, increasing the competitiveness and export potential of the Belarusian small and medium enterprises, as well as women’s entrepreneurship.

Following the meeting, a preliminary agreement was reached on holding a joint online seminar on electronic commerce to assist the Belarusian enterprises in entering international markets.

Fonte/Source: http://mfa.gov.by/en/press/news_mfa/df041ee7809f1bd0.html