(AGENPARL) – BRISBANE (QUEENSLAND), mar 18 agosto 2020 Saturday, September 26, 2020, 5 – 5:30pm

Percussion at Dusk

Percussionist Vanessa Tomlinson unleashes the raw power of the tamtam, conjuring sonic drones, and shimmering vibrations to unlock a secret universe of sound.

An immersive environmental experience, your listening may be uniquely punctuated by natural sounds.

Where: River Quay
Accessibility: Wheelchair access
Important information: This is an unseated event.

VenueSouth Bank Parklands, Brisbane City
Venue addressSouth Bank Parklands, Corner Ernest Street, Stanley Street and Grey Street, South Brisbane
Parent event: Brisbane Festival
Event type: Festivals, Free, Music
Cost: Free
Bookings: No bookings required. Find out more on the Brisbane Festival website.
Bookings required: No

