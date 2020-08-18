Percussion at Dusk

(AGENPARL) – BRISBANE (QUEENSLAND), mar 18 agosto 2020 Saturday, September 26, 2020, 5 – 5:30pm

Percussionist Vanessa Tomlinson unleashes the raw power of the tamtam, conjuring sonic drones, and shimmering vibrations to unlock a secret universe of sound.

An immersive environmental experience, your listening may be uniquely punctuated by natural sounds.

Where: River Quay

Accessibility: Wheelchair access

Important information: This is an unseated event.

Venue: South Bank Parklands, Brisbane City

Venue address: South Bank Parklands, Corner Ernest Street, Stanley Street and Grey Street, South Brisbane

Parent event: Brisbane Festival

Event type: Festivals, Free, Music

Cost: Free

Bookings: No bookings required. Find out more on the Brisbane Festival website.

Bookings required: No

