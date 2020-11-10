(AGENPARL) – TRINIDAD AND TOBAGO, mar 10 novembre 2020

Perceptions of Law Students and Law Graduates about the Teaching and Learning of Professional Ethics and the Three Professional Law Schools in the Caribbean

an Oral Defence by Mr. Winston C. Benn

The last two decades have seen a number of new trends which have given rise to a legal profession that is witnessing transformative, if not disruptive change, triggered by an information and technological revolution. The legal profession must respond to this change. It must respond not only with curriculum change, but also by way of its assessment methods and pedagogy. It must focus on the lawyer of 2050. My research asserts that the Professional Ethics Course at the three professional law schools in the Caribbean is not robust enough, not sufficiently challenging – in intensity, in content, in delivery, in relevance, to transform the perspectives of the prospective legal practitioner in relation to ethics and professional responsibility. Hermeneutic phenomenology was used as the research methodology for this study in order to obtain the best insights into the lived experiences and perceptions of students and attorneys. This approach also accommodated an interpretive paradigm. The in-depth analysis that hermeneutic phenomenology is able to unfold provides the researcher with a clearer understanding of the multiple realities that the participants experience. The instruments for data collection were the survey, the questionnaire and semi-structured interviews.

Mr. Winston C. Benn brings to the table a mix of law, philosophy, foreign languages and education. He has been an attorney for over twenty years, and a former teacher at Trinity College, Moka, Maraval, University of the Southern Caribbean (Trinidad), St. Mary’s Academy and Yeshiva High School, USA. He attended Howard University, Washington, D.C. where he did graduate work in Languages, Law (Juris Doctor) and Education (M.Ed.) before returning to Trinidad & Tobago to assume duties at the newly established Office of the Ombudsman. Thereafter he entered private practice as an Attorney but continued teaching Law and Ethics, at the University of the West Indies (UWI) and at The University of Trinidad and Tobago (UTT). He has served as Legal Adviser at various ministries in Trinidad and Tobago, and has conducted seminars on behalf of the UWI with Principals and Vice Principals on School Law Management. His work as a researcher has taken him to Canada as a Canada/Caricom Visiting International Scholar in Philosophy (York University) and in Legal Ethics (Osgoode Hall Law School). He was also an OAS 1998 Fellowship Awardee in International Law in Fundacao Getulio Vargas, Rio de Janeiro, Brasil.

Tuesday 8th December 2020

at 1:00 p.m.

