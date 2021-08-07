(AGENPARL) – sab 07 agosto 2021 Abbiamo degli aggiornamenti

Prima di salutarti abbiamo qualcosa da dirti.

(ITA) Ci prendiamo una breve pausa ma ci sentiamo prestissimo. Volevamo ringraziare tutti i partecipanti alle nostre attività, ai nostri eventi. Ci avete insegnato tantissimo e ci stimolate ad andare avanti.

A settembre ti chiederemo di sostenerci attraverso delle piccole donazioni, senza un abbonamento specifico ma potrai aiutarci ad andare avanti con progetti e altri artigiani che abbiamo in mente di coinvolgere.

A presto

(EN) We take a short break but we feel very soon. We wanted to thank all the participants in our activities, in our events; you’ve taught us so much and you encourage us to move forward. In September we will ask you to support us through small donations, without a specific subscription but you can help us to move forward with projects and other artisans that we plan to involve.

See you soon

Dai un’occhiata ai prossimi eventi – Check out the upcoming events

Aspettando Erbacce & dintorni Marchigiane – Intreccio nell’arte (PRIMA PARTE)

Aspettando Erbacce & dintorni Marchigiane – Intreccio nell’arte (SECONDA E ULTIMA PARTE)

Copyright © 2021 MarcheCraft, All rights reserved.

🔊 Listen to this