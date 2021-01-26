PEPTIDE-BASED SUPRAMOLECULAR HYDROGELS FOR BIOIMAGING APPLICATIONS

(AGENPARL) – LONDON (UNITED KINGDOM), mar 26 gennaio 2021
Biomater. Sci., 2021, 9,315-327
DOI: 10.1039/D0BM01020K, Review Article
DOI: 10.1039/D0BM01020K, Review Article
Xiaoyang Liu, Xianbao Sun, Gaolin Liang
Peptide-based supramolecular hydrogels have unique merits in bioimaging applications.
The content of this RSS Feed (c) The Royal Society of Chemistry
Peptide-based supramolecular hydrogels have unique merits in bioimaging applications.
The content of this RSS Feed (c) The Royal Society of Chemistry
Fonte/Source: http://pubs.rsc.org/en/Content/ArticleLanding/2021/BM/D0BM01020K