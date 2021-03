(AGENPARL) – SINGAPORE, lun 15 marzo 2021 It’s Easter time and Madame Gazelle has a special Easter surprise for Peppa and her friends after playgroup – Miss Rabbit has organised an Easter Egg-stravaganza! There’s Easter cakes, Easter cards to make, an egg decorating stall and Granny and Grandpa Pig’s fluffy newly-hatched chicks, but where is Miss Rabbit? And who is inside the huge Easter egg?

Fonte/Source: https://www.nlb.gov.sg/newarrivals/itemdetail.aspx?bid=205379522