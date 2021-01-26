PEOPLE’S REPUBLIC OF CHINA: PROMOTION OF ENVIRONMENTALLY SUSTAINABLE INFRASTRUCTURE INVESTMENT IN ASIA AND THE PACIFIC

(AGENPARL) – MANILA (PHILIPPINES), mar 26 gennaio 2021 The technical assistance (TA) aimed to explore the role of regulators, financing institutions, and industry associations in promoting the environmental sustainability of One Belt One Road investments.

This report validates the completion report’s assessment of the TA.

IED overall assessment is successful.



Fonte/Source: http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/adb_whatsnew/~3/LJTwo77eA9g/peoples-republic-china-promotion-environmentally-sustainable-infrastructure-investment