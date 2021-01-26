martedì, Gennaio 26, 2021
Breaking News

FOREIGN AFFAIRS COUNCIL: PRESS REMARKS BY HIGH REPRESENTATIVE JOSEP BORRELL

IL PAPA: I PREGIUDIZI IMPEDISCONO L’UNITà, AMIAMO L’UMANITà CHE PIù SOFFRE

COLOMBIA: IL PARTITO DELLE FARC CAMBIA NOME PER SOSTENERE IL PROCESSO DI…

37TH UNIVERSAL PERIODIC REVIEW: UK STATEMENT ON RWANDA

NEWS STORY: PM CALL WITH JULIA GILLARD: 25 JANUARY 2021

LITHUANIA’S FOREIGN MINISTER GABRIELIUS LANDSBERGIS: LITHUANIA AND THE NETHERLANDS ARE LIKE-MINDED COUNTRIES…

NEGATIVE COVID-19 TEST REQUIRED FOR TRAVEL TO THE UNITED STATES BEGINNING JANUARY…

NEGATIVE COVID-19 TEST REQUIRED FOR TRAVEL TO THE UNITED STATES BEGINNING JANUARY…

25/01/2021 PACE REVIEWS PROGRESS OF COUNCIL OF EUROPE STATES UNDER MONITORING IN…

USA, FEDERAL RESERVE BANK DI DALLAS: LA CRESCITA MANIFATTURIERA DEL TEXAS RALLENTA…

Agenparl

PEOPLE’S REPUBLIC OF CHINA: PROMOTION OF ENVIRONMENTALLY SUSTAINABLE INFRASTRUCTURE INVESTMENT IN ASIA AND THE PACIFIC

by Redazione00

(AGENPARL) – MANILA (PHILIPPINES), mar 26 gennaio 2021 The technical assistance (TA) aimed to explore the role of regulators, financing institutions, and industry associations in promoting the environmental sustainability of One Belt One Road investments.
This report validates the completion report’s assessment of the TA.
IED overall assessment is successful.

Fonte/Source: http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/adb_whatsnew/~3/LJTwo77eA9g/peoples-republic-china-promotion-environmentally-sustainable-infrastructure-investment

Post collegati

VIET NAM: SUPPORT TO STRENGTHENING LOCAL HEALTH CARE PROGRAM

Redazione

PEOPLE’S REPUBLIC OF CHINA: PROMOTION OF ENVIRONMENTALLY SUSTAINABLE INFRASTRUCTURE INVESTMENT IN ASIA AND THE PACIFIC

Redazione

ASIAN DEVELOPMENT BANK AND TURKEY: FACT SHEET

Redazione

ASIAN DEVELOPMENT BANK AND THE UNITED KINGDOM: FACT SHEET

Redazione

ASIAN DEVELOPMENT BANK AND SWITZERLAND: FACT SHEET

Redazione

ASIAN DEVELOPMENT BANK AND SWEDEN: FACT SHEET

Redazione

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More