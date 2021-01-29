venerdì, Gennaio 29, 2021
PEOPLE’S REPUBLIC OF CHINA: GANSU TIANSHUI URBAN INFRASTRUCTURE DEVELOPMENT PROJECT

by Redazione00

(AGENPARL) – MANILA (PHILIPPINES), ven 29 gennaio 2021 The project aimed to promote balanced and environmentally sustainable urbanization in Tianshui through the restructuring and expansion of district heating, construction of urban roads and flood control facilities, and strengthening of its urban management capacity. The intended outcome was improved heating, transport, and flood control services in Tianshui municipality.
This report validates the completion report’s assessment of the project. IED overall assessment: Successful.

Fonte/Source: http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/adb_whatsnew/~3/QFWQoto9XrM/people-s-republic-china-gansu-tianshui-urban-infrastructure-development-project

