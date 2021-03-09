PENTACENE/PERFLUOROPENTACENE BILAYERS ON AU(111) AND CU(111): IMPACT OF ORGANIC-METAL COUPLING STRENGTH ON MOLECULAR STRUCTURE FORMATION

(AGENPARL) – LONDON (UNITED KINGDOM), mar 09 marzo 2021
Nanoscale Adv., 2021, Accepted Manuscript
DOI: 10.1039/D1NA00040C, Paper
Open Access
  This article is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial 3.0 Unported Licence.
Qi Wang, Jiacheng Yang, Antoni Franco-Cañellas, Christoph Bürker, Jens Niederhausen, Pierre-Martin Dombrowski, Felix Widdascheck, Tobias Breuer, Gregor Witte, Alexander Gerlach, Steffen Duhm, Frank Schreiber
As crucial element in organic opto-electronic devices, heterostructures are of pivotal importance. In this context, a comprehensive study of the properties on a simplified model system of a donor-acceptor (D-A)…
