Nanoscale, 2020, Advance Article

DOI: A, Communication

Ying Yin, Jun Wang, Meng Yang, Ruolin Du, Giuseppe Pontrelli, Sean McGinty, Guixue Wang, Tieying Yin, Yazhou Wang

a) Diagram depicting the preparation of drug delivery system of PLGA-lysoGM1/DOX micelles. b) Schematic illustration of micelles elicited antitumor. c) Micelles cross BBB via micropinocytosis and autophagy/lysosomal pathways.

