PENETRATION OF THE BLOOD–BRAIN BARRIER AND THE ANTI-TUMOUR EFFECT OF A NOVEL PLGA-LYSOGM1/DOX MICELLE DRUG DELIVERY SYSTEM

(AGENPARL) – London (United Kingdom), wed 29 January 2020

Ying Yin, Jun Wang, Meng Yang, Ruolin Du, Giuseppe Pontrelli, Sean McGinty, Guixue Wang, Tieying Yin, Yazhou Wang
a) Diagram depicting the preparation of drug delivery system of PLGA-lysoGM1/DOX micelles. b) Schematic illustration of micelles elicited antitumor. c) Micelles cross BBB via micropinocytosis and autophagy/lysosomal pathways.
