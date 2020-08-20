giovedì, Agosto 20, 2020
Agenparl

PEGYLATED NALC-FUNCTIONALIZED GOLD NANOPARTICLES FOR COLORIMETRIC DISCRIMINATION OF CHIRAL TYROSINE

(AGENPARL) – LONDON (UNITED KINGDOM), gio 20 agosto 2020

In this work, an acid and matrix-tolerant multifunctionalized gold nanoparticles (AuNPs) that integrated a chiral selector towards tyrosine (Tyr) and polyethylenglycol (PEG) chain was developed for visual chiral discrimination of Tyr in biological samples at acid conditions. In brief, AuNPs multifunctionalized with N-acetyl-L-cysteine (NALC) and PEG (PEG/NALC-AuNPs) was prepared via a simple strategy. In the presence of L-Tyr, the color of PEG/NALC-AuNPs solution changed from red to gray while no obvious color change was observed with the introduction of D-Tyr, which indicated that the introduction of PEG onto the surface of AuNPs has no effect on the chiral recognition between L-Tyr and NALC. The computer-aided molecular models was used to clarify the chiral recognition mechanism between NALC and Tyr enantiomers and further guide the optimization of sensitivity. The resultant PEG/NALC-AuNPs sensor presented a significantly improved stability at acid and alkali conditions compared with conventional NALC-AuNPs, resulting in a wider dynamic range (500 nM-100 μM) and a 50 times reduced detection limit by simply adjusting the pH of sensor system at acid conditions (pH 2-2.5). More importantly, the PEG/NALC-AuNPs can realize the visual chiral discrimination of Tyr enantiomers in biological samples due to its significantly improved long-term stability and reduced interaction towards non-target species.

Fonte/Source: http://feeds.rsc.org/~r/rss/AN/~3/e3U_z4LBDkE/D0AN01460E

