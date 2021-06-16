(AGENPARL) – LONDON (UNITED KINGDOM), mer 16 giugno 2021

Green Chem., 2021, Accepted Manuscript

DOI: 10.1039/D1GC01617B, Paper

Chengcheng Ding, Shichen Li, Kaili Feng, Ma Chen

A metal-free, peroxide-free, and efficient procedure for the highly selective synthesis of quinolines and methylquinolines was reported. The main feature of this method was that the same substrate can produce…

