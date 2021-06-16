(AGENPARL) – LONDON (UNITED KINGDOM), mer 16 giugno 2021
Green Chem., 2021, Accepted Manuscript
DOI: 10.1039/D1GC01617B, Paper
DOI: 10.1039/D1GC01617B, Paper
Chengcheng Ding, Shichen Li, Kaili Feng, Ma Chen
A metal-free, peroxide-free, and efficient procedure for the highly selective synthesis of quinolines and methylquinolines was reported. The main feature of this method was that the same substrate can produce…
The content of this RSS Feed (c) The Royal Society of Chemistry
A metal-free, peroxide-free, and efficient procedure for the highly selective synthesis of quinolines and methylquinolines was reported. The main feature of this method was that the same substrate can produce…
The content of this RSS Feed (c) The Royal Society of Chemistry
Fonte/Source: http://feeds.rsc.org/~r/rss/GC/~3/wf4SYDm3nrs/D1GC01617B