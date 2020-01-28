(AGENPARL) – Parma, mar 28 gennaio 2020 Published on: 28 January 2020

The conclusions of EFSA following the peer review of the initial risk assessments carried out by the competent authorities of the rapporteur Member State Romania and co‐rapporteur Member State Portugal for the pesticide active substance benalaxyl are reported. The context of the peer review was that required by Commission Implementing Regulation (EU) No . The conclusions were reached on the basis of the evaluation of the representative uses of benalaxyl as a fungicide on tomatoes, flowers and ornamentals (field and protected use) and in grapes, onion and potato (field use). The reliable end points, appropriate for use in regulatory risk assessment, are presented. Missing information identified as being required by the regulatory framework is listed. Concerns are identified.

Peer review of the pesticide risk assessment of the active substance benalaxyl

