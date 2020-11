(AGENPARL) – SINGAPORE, lun 02 novembre 2020 “Pedro loves going out an having fun with his friends and family. From an imaginary adventure on Mars to a wild hike with his dad, Pedro always has an awesome time when he’s on the go”–Back cover.

Fonte/Source: https://www.nlb.gov.sg/newarrivals/itemdetail.aspx?bid=205252941