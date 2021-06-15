(AGENPARL) – LONDON (UNITED KINGDOM), mar 15 giugno 2021
Food Funct., 2021, Advance Article
DOI: 10.1039/D1FO00857A, Paper
Yu Wang, Yuan Tian, Nan Zhang, Xia Li, Xiujuan Wang, Weili Wang, Jun Zhang, Chunhong Piao, Yuhua Wang, Jingsheng Liu
PP04 ameliorates high fat diet-induced liver injury by regulating the gut inflammation and intestinal microbiota.
To cite this article before page numbers are assigned, use the DOI form of citation above.
