(AGENPARL) – LONDON (UNITED KINGDOM), mar 15 giugno 2021

Food Funct., 2021, Advance Article

DOI: 10.1039/D1FO00857A, Paper

Yu Wang, Yuan Tian, Nan Zhang, Xia Li, Xiujuan Wang, Weili Wang, Jun Zhang, Chunhong Piao, Yuhua Wang, Jingsheng Liu

PP04 ameliorates high fat diet-induced liver injury by regulating the gut inflammation and intestinal microbiota.

To cite this article before page numbers are assigned, use the DOI form of citation above.

The content of this RSS Feed (c) The Royal Society of Chemistry





Fonte/Source: http://feeds.rsc.org/~r/rss/FO/~3/jHeo7ek6K68/D1FO00857A