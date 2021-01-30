sabato, Gennaio 30, 2021
Agenparl

PEDESTRIAN SUCCUMBS TO INJURIES FOLLOWING COLLISION IN SOUTHEAST CALGARY

(AGENPARL) – CALGARY (ALBERTA CANADA), sab 30 gennaio 2021

A pedestrian struck in the intersection of 17 Avenue and 42 Street S.E., earlier this week has succumbed to his injuries.

Around 9 p.m., on Tuesday, Jan. 26, 2021, a man in his 30s was crossing 17 Avenue in the west crosswalk when he was struck by an eastbound Toyota Prius, driven by a 47-year-old man.

The pedestrian was transported to hospital in serious, life-threatening condition. He died as a result of his injuries on Friday, Jan. 29, 2021. At this time investigators believe the pedestrian was crossing against the light and alcohol may have been a factor.

The driver was not injured and remained at the scene. Neither alcohol, drugs nor excessive speed are believed to have been factors for the driver.

This is Calgary’s third pedestrian fatality of 2021.

The Calgary Police Service Traffic Section continues to investigate the collision and is asking for witnesses to come forward by calling the Traffic Section at 403-567-4000, or the non-emergency number at 403-266-1234. Tips can also be left anonymously by contacting Crime Stoppers using any of the following methods:

TALK: 1-800-222-8477

TYPE: www.calgarycrimestoppers.org

APP: “P3 Tips”

Case #/4853

Fonte/Source: http://newsroom.calgary.ca/pedestrian-succumbs-to-injuries-following-collision-in-southeast-calgary/

