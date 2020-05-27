PEAK PERFORMANCE: QUADRO EXPERIENCE STREAMLINES PRODUCTIVITY FOR PROFESSIONALS

(AGENPARL) – SANTA CLARA (CALIFORNIA), mer 27 maggio 2020

Experience matters. And with NVIDIA Quadro Experience — a new application for Quadro GPUs — professionals across industries can boost their creativity and increase their productivity like never before.

Quadro Experience, available now, helps professionals simplify time-consuming tasks, streamline workflows and ensure your favorite applications always have the latest updates.

Content Share From Anywhere

NVIDIA Quadro Experience makes sharing content easier by providing screen capture and desktop recording in 4K, so teams can easily upload content and even broadcast their work directly from their desktop or laptop.

Users can quickly access the screenshot and desktop video recording features from within any application or workflow, and conveniently retrieve assets from a user-defined repository.

The Instant Replay feature automatically records up to the last 20 minutes of desktop activity, so professionals can capture spontaneous moments or rewind to review previous activities.

Compatibility with the NVIDIA SHIELD device makes live streaming directly from a desktop to multiple viewers simple. Leverage your existing SHIELD device for an easy sharing experience for presentations, trainings and meetings.

Get Updates on the Latest Drivers

Regularly get increased performance, improved driver stability and new features for your system with Quadro Experience. The application automatically notifies users on new driver releases, so they can implement the latest capabilities as soon as they’re available.

Driver highlights are delivered directly to Quadro Experience whenever new drivers are available to help users determine whether they’re ready to make an immediate update.

With simple one-click downloads and installations directly from Quadro Experience, it’s easier to ensure that your Quadro driver is updated and optimized, as well as certified by all your favorite applications.

Work by Day, Game by Night





With Quadro Experience, it doesn’t have to be all work and no play. Users can switch their Quadro GPU to Game Mode to unleash optimal gaming performance.

The application delivers features similarly offered through GeForce Experience, such as Ansel, Freestyle and Highlights. Users can take advantage of Optimal Playable Settings — which are in-game settings that aim to enhance image quality and framerates — and stream gameplay to NVIDIA SHIELD devices.

Designers Switch Tracks Fast with Quadro Experience

NVIDIA Quadro Experience is already helping companies enhance their collaborative efforts. One of the beta users of the application is Alstom, builder of the TGV, the fastest train in the world.

Project review and customization are important parts of Alstom’s workflows — they often use Autodesk VRED for design review and rendering and Dassault Systèmes CATIA for technical review. With Quadro RTX GPUs and Quadro Experience application, Alstom was able to accelerate its design workflow and use GPU power for its graphic needs.

“Sharing professional graphics created with Quadro GPUs requires video capture capabilities that maintain pristine visual fidelity,” said Fabien Normand, virtual reality expert at Alstom. “NVIDIA Quadro Experience makes it simple to accurately capture professional graphics applications, allowing us to continually improve our customers’ VR experiences as well as our internal design workflows.”

Professional workflows are becoming more interactive and collaborative. With Quadro Experience, engineers, designers, artists, architects and other professionals can optimize the power of their Quadro GPUs.

Download NVIDIA Quadro Experience today.

The post Peak Performance: Quadro Experience Streamlines Productivity for Professionals appeared first on The Official NVIDIA Blog.





Fonte/Source: http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/nvidiablog/~3/437zaJruaC4/