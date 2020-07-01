PEAK LIBRARY BODY RECOMMENDATIONS ADOPTED IN RESEARCH CLASSIFICATION REVIEW

(AGENPARL) – CANBERRA (AUSTRALIA) mer 01 luglio 2020

In May 2019, on behalf of library and information science researchers and academics, the Australian Library and Information Association (ALIA) submitted a response to the ANZ Standard Research Classification review, which included a series of recommended changes, all of which have since been adopted by the review board.

The changes to the codes include the following:

Health informatics and information systems has moved to Division 42 Health sciences, in Group 4203 Health services and systems, aligning research into health librarianship with other forms of medical research.

Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Maori Pacific Peoples and Other Indigenous Peoples Knowledge Management has moved to the newly created Division 45 Indigenous Studies. The unique cultures of different Indigenous peoples has been respected by providing three separate codes for Information and Knowledge Management Systems.

Library and Information Studies remains with Information and computing sciences, now termed Division 46, with the following Fields of Research renamed: 461003 Human Information Interaction and Retrieval (renamed from Information Retrieval and Web Search) 461006 Library Studies (renamed from Librarianship) 461009 Recordkeeping Informatics (renamed from Records and Information Management)



Three new codes have been introduced:

461001 Digital curation and preservation

561004 Information governance, policy and ethics

461007 Open access

The full changes can be seen in the Australian and New Zealand Standard Research Classification Review 2019, and ALIA’s submission can be seen on its website.

