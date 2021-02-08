PDRA IN GRAVITY CURRENT DYNAMICS (AE0205)

(AGENPARL) – HULL (EAST YORKSHIRE), lun 08 febbraio 2021

View All Vacancies

Reference: AE0205 Campus: Hull Faculty/Area: Institutes Subject Group/Team: Energy and Environment Institute Salary: £34,804 to £40,322

per annum Fixed Term/ 24 months Post Type: Full Time Closing Date: Monday 08 March 2021

Applications are invited for Postdoctoral Research Associate position on the dynamics of sediment-laden gravity currents; the post is part of the University of Leeds, University of Hull and University College Dublin joint industry project the Turbidites Research Group (www.trg.leeds.ac.uk).

The PDRA will join the TRG, based at the world-leading Energy and Environment Institute, University of Hull, working directly with Dr Robert Dorrell and indirectly with TRG Principal Investigator Prof. W.D. McCaffrey (University of Leeds) and Co-Investigators Dr L. Amy (University College Dublin) and Dr A.D. McArthur (University of Leeds). Through the post the PDRA will seek to develop new theoretical and numerical models to describe the interplay between Coriolis (and centrifugal) induced cross-slope secondary flow and downslope flow dynamics. The research into the dynamics of downslope sediment-laden gravity currents, i.e. turbidity currents, and cross-slope flows, i.e. thermohaline flows, is motivated by the need to understand sedimentary records of palaeo-environments. There will be the opportunity to validate models against experiments and real-world data.

In the Energy and Environment Institute the PDRA will join a dynamic Environmental Fluid Dynamics group led by Dr Robert Dorrell, >20 PhD, PDRA and staff, which covers fundamental fluid mechanics, renewable energy, environmental and industrial flows. The post is for an initial 2-years and has no teaching duties; however, the PDRA will be involved in mentoring PhD students and supported in independent research development to enhance their professional experience. Further, the PDRA will engage with, and be given opportunity to support, wider fluid dynamics research across the TRG partner universities.

The successful applicant will have extensive experience in theoretical or numerical models of sediment transport or gravity-current dynamics. The candidate should have (or be about to obtain) a PhD in mathematics, engineering, oceanography, or a related discipline. The candidate will have an established, or developing, research profile, including peer-reviewed publications. Experience in supervision and mentoring of graduate students, and experimental fluid dynamics, would be advantageous.

Specific Duties and Responsibilities of the post

The PDRA will develop theoretical and numerical models of gravity current and cross-slope flow interaction. Through the research the PDRA will interface with larger interdisciplinary teams: the Turbidites Research Group and the Environmental Fluid Dynamics group. The position requires expertise in theoretical or numerical fluid dynamics. In addition, the position requires excellent scientific communication, presentation and writing skills, as well as problem-solving skills.

In your covering letter please refer directly to the criteria given in the person specification below. Applications are assessed by the selection panel according to these criteria.

For any questions, or to discuss this role further, please contact Dr Robert Dorrell <a

Further details:

At Hull we are committed to equality of opportunity, diversity and inclusion at every level, because we believe a diverse workforce brings broader expertise, improved innovation and greater success for all. Please note that we are unable to respond to enquiries, accept CVs or applications from Recruitment Agencies.

Fonte/Source: https://jobs.hull.ac.uk/rss/click.aspx?ref=AE0205