PDI-BASED HETEROACENES AS ACCEPTORS FOR FULLERENE-FREE SOLAR CELLS: IMPORTANCE OF THE TWISTED GEOMETRY

Two perylenediimide (PDI) derivatives (FP4TT2T, FP43T) with extended conjugation have been successfully synthesized. Due to the long fused D-A (D: donor, A: acceptor) molecular structures, the PDI-based heteroacenes are rigid in backbones, and exhibit strong light absorption within 300-600 nm. Contributed by the PDI moiety with strong electron affinity, the molecules possess low energy levels of LUMOs (ca. -3.7 eV), fitting well as the acceptors for fullerene-free organic solar cells (OSCs). The OSC devices containing FP4TT2T, FP43T were fabricated and fully characterized. It is found that geometric twist in the PDI-based heteroacenes as acceptors could enhance the performance of OSCs device. OSCs based on FP43T with more twisted geometry achieved higher power conversion efficiency of 6.05% than the FP4TT2T counterpart.