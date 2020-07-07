martedì, Luglio 7, 2020
Breaking News

ON THE CCP’S ORWELLIAN CENSORSHIP ON HONG KONG

ON THE CCP’S ORWELLIAN CENSORSHIP ON HONG KONG

PUBLIC SCHEDULE – JULY 7, 2020

LA GIOCONDA TORNA A SORRIDERE: IL LOUVRE RIAPRE CON LE MASCHERINE

PRESS RELEASE: PM CALL WITH PM NETANYAHU: 6 JULY 2020

UNITED STATES CONGRATULATES THE DOMINICAN REPUBLIC ON SUCCESSFUL ELECTIONS

UNITED STATES CONGRATULATES THE DOMINICAN REPUBLIC ON SUCCESSFUL ELECTIONS

STATEMENT ON IOSCO COMPLIANCE FOR FEDERAL RESERVE BANK OF NEW YORK ADMINISTERED…

ON THE UNITED KINGDOM’S ESTABLISHMENT OF A GLOBAL HUMAN RIGHTS SANCTIONS REGIME

ON THE UNITED KINGDOM’S ESTABLISHMENT OF A GLOBAL HUMAN RIGHTS SANCTIONS REGIME

Agenparl

PDI-BASED HETEROACENES AS ACCEPTORS FOR FULLERENE-FREE SOLAR CELLS: IMPORTANCE OF THE TWISTED GEOMETRY

by Redazione00

(AGENPARL) – LONDON (UNITED KINGDOM), mar 07 luglio 2020

Two perylenediimide (PDI) derivatives (FP4TT2T, FP43T) with extended conjugation have been successfully synthesized. Due to the long fused D-A (D: donor, A: acceptor) molecular structures, the PDI-based heteroacenes are rigid in backbones, and exhibit strong light absorption within 300-600 nm. Contributed by the PDI moiety with strong electron affinity, the molecules possess low energy levels of LUMOs (ca. -3.7 eV), fitting well as the acceptors for fullerene-free organic solar cells (OSCs). The OSC devices containing FP4TT2T, FP43T were fabricated and fully characterized. It is found that geometric twist in the PDI-based heteroacenes as acceptors could enhance the performance of OSCs device. OSCs based on FP43T with more twisted geometry achieved higher power conversion efficiency of 6.05% than the FP4TT2T counterpart.

You have access to this article



Please wait while we load your content…


Something went wrong. Try again?

Fonte/Source: http://feeds.rsc.org/~r/rss/NJ/~3/mOkVUQcUmms/D0NJ01733G

Post collegati

PDI-BASED HETEROACENES AS ACCEPTORS FOR FULLERENE-FREE SOLAR CELLS: IMPORTANCE OF THE TWISTED GEOMETRY

Redazione

MACHINE LEARNING APPROACH FOR ACCURATE BACKMAPPING OF COARSE-GRAINED MODELS TO ALL-ATOM MODELS

Redazione

RECENT PROGRESS IN HYBRID PEROVSKITES SOLAR CELLS THROUGH SCANNING TUNNELING MICROSCOPY AND SPECTROSCOPY

Redazione

TWO DEFENDANTS CHARGED FOR THEIR ROLE IN BRIBERY AND MONEY LAUNDERING SCHEME INVOLVING FORMER HIGH-RANKING GOVERNMENT OFFICIAL IN PANAMA

Redazione

DIRECT SYNTHESIS OF PHOSPHOROTRITHIOITES AND PHOSPHOROTRITHIOATES FROM WHITE PHOSPHORUS AND THIOLS

Redazione

TWO ZINC COORDINATION POLYMERS WITH PHOTOCHROMIC BEHAVIORS AND PHOTO-CONTROLLED LUMINESCENCE PROPERTY

Redazione

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More