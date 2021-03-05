PD-L1 APTAMER ISOLATION VIA MODULAR-SELEX AND ITS APPLICATIONS IN CANCER CELL DETECTION AND TUMOR TISSUE SECTION IMAGING

(AGENPARL) – LONDON (UNITED KINGDOM), ven 05 marzo 2021

Analyst, 2021, Accepted Manuscript

DOI: 10.1039/D1AN00182E, Paper

Jiyuan Li, Xijiao Ren, Jiaxing Zhao, Xinhui Lou

PD-1/PD-L1 is an important pathway in immunotherapy and the high PD-L1 expression level in tumor tissues is an essential prerequisite for PD-1/PD-L1 blocking-based therapy. The PD-L1 expression level in tumor…

The content of this RSS Feed (c) The Royal Society of Chemistry





Fonte/Source: http://feeds.rsc.org/~r/rss/AN/~3/F4Uru60cYbQ/D1AN00182E