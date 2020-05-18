PD-1/PD-L1 INHIBITORS TREATMENT IN LUNG CANCER: BRIGHTNESS AND CHALLENGE

(AGENPARL) – WORCESTER (MASSACHUSETTS), lun 18 maggio 2020 (Science China Press) Immune-checkpoint inhibitors (ICIs) have made a significant impact on the outcomes of lung cancer patients. However, which patient may benefit most and how to identify patients at risk of primary or acquired resistance is not completely defined. This review will give a deep insight into PD-1/PD-L1 inhibitors for lung cancer, including the current settings for varied disease status, the predictive biomarkers, the resistance to ICIs, and the ongoing clinical trials in Chinese patients.

Fonte/Source: https://www.eurekalert.org/pub_releases/2020-05/scp-pit051820.php