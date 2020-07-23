giovedì, Luglio 23, 2020
PCSO TO APPEAR IN COURT

(AGENPARL) – WEST YORKSHIRE (ENGLAND), gio 23 luglio 2020

Thursday 23 July 2020

A West Yorkshire PCSO has been charged with online sexual offences.

David Mallard, 59 from the Bingley area has been charged with attempting to cause or incite a girl under the age of 13 to engage in sexual activity and sexual communication with a child.

He is due to appear at Bradford Magistrates on July 31.

Mr Mallard is currently suspended from the force.

Fonte/Source: https://www.westyorkshire.police.uk/news-appeals/pcso-appear-court

