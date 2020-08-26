PCSO JAILED FOR ONLINE SEX OFFENCES.

(AGENPARL) – WEST YORKSHIRE (ENGLAND), mer 26 agosto 2020

Wednesday, August 26, 2020

A West Yorkshire Police Community Support Officer has been sentenced to ten months in prison after admitting two online sexual offences.

David Mallard, who was based at the Leeds North West Neighbourhood Policing Team, admitted two offences at Bradford Magistrates Court last month, namely attempting to cause a female aged 13 or over to engage in sexual activity and attempting to engage in sexual communication with a child.

An investigation was launched into Mallard in July last year and on his arrest he was suspended from the Force while enquires got underway.

He was sentenced at Bradford Crown Court today. He was placed on the Sex Offenders Register for ten years and given a ten-year Sexual Harm Prevention Order. He was also barred from working with children.

Detective Chief Superintendent Simon Bottomley Head of West Yorkshire Police Professional Standards Directorate, said: “As a Police Community Support Officer, Mallard held a position of trust and he agreed to abide by the Code of Ethics and the standards expected of him.

“His behaviour was totally reprehensible and contradicts the values and standards that both the Force and, quite rightly, the public would expect of any West Yorkshire Police employee.

“I hope that his conviction and sentence demonstrates that no one is above the law and we will take action against anyone who commits a criminal offence.

“Mallard remains suspended from the force and will now face a misconduct hearing in due course.”

