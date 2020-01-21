(AGENPARL) – Manila (Philippines), mar 21 gennaio 2020

Mountain Province Governor Bonifacio Lacwasan, Jr.(r) awards checks and certificates of recognition to winners in provincial search for the most functional elementary school-based Child Protection Committee .

BONTOC, Mountain Province, Jan. 21 (PIA) — Schools are considered as the second home of pupils and students. It is in the schools that students spend most of their time so providing safe learning environment is very important.

The Provincial Council for the Protection of Children (PCPC), in efforts to promote and advocate the implementation of child protection, monitor and evaluate the implementation of child protection committee in all schools in the province, initiated the search for the most functional elementary school-based child protection committee in the province.

Adjudged as the 2019 search’s first place winner was Lagawa Elementary School(ES) in barangay Lagawa in the municipality of Bauko. Ranked second was the Banao ES, also in Bauko while third was Ankileng ES in Sagada.

Governor Bonifacio Lacwasan, assisted by Supervisor Rosendo Cacap of the Mt. Province Schools Division Office, awarded check for P for the first placer; P and P to the second and third placers, respectively

Lacwasan also awarded check for P10, as consolation prize to each of the other entries. All entries received certificate of recognition.

The participating schools were assessed and validated by the Interagency Monitoring Task Force together with the Philippine National Police representative based on given indicators. These are organization of CPC and its composition in accordance with Department of Education Order No. 40, s. 2012 or DepEd Child Protection Policy (10%); Regular quarterly meeting conducted and supported by minutes of meeting (10%); policies and plans which covers CPC annual action plan, school-based child protection and/or anti-bullying policies, and written procedure on disciplinary proceedings(30%),and accomplishment report as per CPC action plan (50%).

The self-assessment tool was adapted from DepEd Order No. 44,s. 2015 designed to monitor and evaluate the compliance of schools in the implementation of DepEd Order No. 40 and DepEd Order No.55, S. 2013 – Implementing Rules and Regulations of Republic Act No. 10627 otherwise known as the Anti-Bullying Act. of 2013. (JDP/JBS-PIA CAR, Mt. Province)

