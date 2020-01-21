21 Gennaio 2020
Breaking News

CONTE ALL'INAUGURAZIONE DELL’A.A. DELL’UNIVERSITà DI FIRENZE

IRAQ: DUE RAZZI ESPLODONO VICINO ALL’AMBASCIATA USA

“PENSIERI NASCOSTI” DI FRANCESCO, NELLE OMELIE A SANTA MARTA

SENATO DELLA REPUBBLICA – DOCUMENTO XV N. 247 – XVIII LEGISLATURA –…

SENATO DELLA REPUBBLICA – DOCUMENTO XV N. 248 – XVIII LEGISLATURA –…

TOTAL FIXED INTERNET SUBSCRIPTIONS RISE BY 11.6%

SECRETARY MICHAEL R. POMPEO WITH MARGARITA ROJAS OF CARACOL TV

SECRETARY MICHAEL R. POMPEO WITH MARGARITA ROJAS OF CARACOL TV

SECRETARY MICHAEL R. POMPEO WITH MARGARITA ROJAS OF CARACOL TV

PUBLIC SCHEDULE – JANUARY 21, 2020

Home » PCPC CITES MOST FUNCTIONAL SCHOOL-BASED CHILD PROTECTION COMMITTEES 
Agenparl English Ambiente Salute Social Network

PCPC CITES MOST FUNCTIONAL SCHOOL-BASED CHILD PROTECTION COMMITTEES 

by Redazione0

(AGENPARL) – Manila (Philippines), mar 21 gennaio 2020

Mountain Province Governor Bonifacio Lacwasan, Jr.(r)  awards checks and  certificates of recognition to   winners in provincial search for the most functional elementary school-based Child Protection Committee .

BONTOC, Mountain Province, Jan. 21 (PIA) — Schools are considered as the second home of pupils and students.  It is in the schools that students spend most of their time so providing safe learning environment is very important.

The Provincial Council for the Protection of Children (PCPC), in efforts to promote  and advocate the implementation of child protection, monitor and evaluate the implementation of child protection committee in all schools in the province,  initiated  the  search  for  the  most functional elementary school-based child protection committee in the  province.  

Adjudged as the  2019  search’s  first place  winner was  Lagawa Elementary School(ES)   in  barangay Lagawa in the municipality  of Bauko.  Ranked second was the Banao ES, also in Bauko while third was Ankileng ES in Sagada.

Governor Bonifacio Lacwasan, assisted by Supervisor Rosendo Cacap of the Mt. Province Schools Division  Office,  awarded  check   for  P for the first placer; P and  P to the second and third placers, respectively

Lacwasan also awarded check for P10, as consolation prize to each of the other entries. All entries received certificate of recognition.

The participating schools were assessed and validated by the Interagency Monitoring Task Force together with the Philippine National Police representative based on given indicators.  These  are   organization of CPC and its composition in accordance with Department of Education  Order No. 40, s. 2012  or DepEd Child Protection Policy (10%); Regular quarterly meeting conducted and supported by minutes of meeting (10%); policies and plans which covers CPC annual action plan, school-based child protection and/or anti-bullying policies, and written procedure on disciplinary proceedings(30%),and accomplishment report as per CPC action plan (50%).

The self-assessment tool was adapted from DepEd  Order No. 44,s. 2015 designed to monitor and evaluate the compliance of schools in the implementation of DepEd Order No. 40 and DepEd Order No.55, S. 2013 – Implementing  Rules and Regulations of Republic Act No. 10627 otherwise known as the Anti-Bullying Act. of 2013. (JDP/JBS-PIA CAR, Mt. Province)

Fonte/Source: https://pia.gov.ph/news/articles/1032366

Related posts

WHEN RUSSIA GOES TO WAR: MOTIVES, MEANS AND INDICATORS

Redazione

A14, CIPOLLETTI CHIEDE UN TAVOLO DI UNITà DI CRISI

Redazione

PCPC CITES MOST FUNCTIONAL SCHOOL-BASED CHILD PROTECTION COMMITTEES 

Redazione

HUMAN MEDICINES EUROPEAN PUBLIC ASSESSMENT REPORT (EPAR): ECALTA, ANIDULAFUNGIN, CANDIDIASIS, DATE OF AUTHORISATION: , REVISION: 20, STATUS: AUTHORISED

Redazione

RECORD NUMBER OF FIRMS INVEST IN HK

Redazione

GIORNATA DELLA MEMORIA E GIORNO DEL RICORDO: IL CALENDARIO DEGLI EVENTI

Redazione

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More