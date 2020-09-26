PAYING TRIBUTE TO ALBERTA’S FALLEN OFFICERS

(AGENPARL) – CALGARY (ALBERTA CANADA), sab 26 settembre 2020

The Calgary Police Service is honoured to host the 22nd annual Alberta Police and Peace Officers’ Memorial Day on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020. In place of a public ceremony at the Alberta legislature in Edmonton, this year’s event will be livestreamed to provide an opportunity for remembrance while adhering to health and safety protocol.

Since 1999, Albertans have gathered in Edmonton to honour and remember police and peace officers who have died in the line of duty. To honour these traditions, the original fallen officer monument, a bronze plaque, will be brought down for the ceremony. The permanent monument, The Pillar of Strength, was unveiled in 2006 and remains on the grounds of the Alberta legislature.

Police and Peace Officers’ Memorial Day is occasion to pay respect to the 100 brave men and women who have lost their lives while protecting Albertans since 1876.

“As Albertans we must always honour and remember the brave men and women who have given their lives to keep us safe. This is especially true when we see vandals emboldened to deface plaques honouring Alberta’s fallen police officers. May we never take the men and women who serve in law enforcement for granted. Police and Peace Officers’ Memorial Day is a solemn occasion for all Albertans to reflect on the sacrifice these men and women are willing to make to keep Albertans from all backgrounds safe and secure. I thank the Calgary Police Service and the sergeant majors from Alberta’s police and peace officer organizations for helping ensure this event will take place amid the ongoing challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic,” says Kaycee Madu, Minister of Justice and Solicitor General.

“This is the first time the ceremony will be held in Calgary and we are honoured with the opportunity. Moments of reflection such as this remind us of the core of who we are and the reasons why each of us chose to serve. We shall never forget the ultimate sacrifice given by those who came before us,” says Calgary Police Service Chief Constable Mark Neufeld.

The event will take place at 1 p.m., Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020, and will be livestreamed on ppomemorialday.ca.

Remarks will be offered by:

The Honourable Salma Lakhani, Lieutenant-Governor of Alberta The Honorable Jason Kenney, Premier of Alberta The Honourable Kaycee Madu, Minister, Alberta Justice and Solicitor General Calgary Police Service Chief Mark Neufeld, on behalf of the Alberta Association of Chiefs of Police Mr. Curtis Hoople, President, Alberta Federation of Police Associations



The Family of the Fallen will be represented by Maryanne Pope, widow of CPS Constable John Petropoulos. Eleven Calgary police officers have died in the line of duty, including Const. Petropoulos who passed away in the line of duty 20 years ago on Sept. 29, 2000.

A moment of silence will take place at approximately 1:22 p.m. Following the ceremonies, a ‘vehicular march past’ will feature police and peace officer vehicles from every participating agency in the province, with their emergency equipment activated.

Typically, this march is conducted by officers in person, however, due to COVID-19 protocols, the parade of vehicles will be used to represent all of the Alberta agencies. The annual event was established by the Alberta government in 1999.

Police and Peace Officers’ Memorial Day also recognizes families, friends and colleagues who have suffered the devastating loss of a loved one. The provincial observance coincides with the Police and Peace Officers’ National Memorial Day ceremony held in Ottawa.

Media Inquiries:

Blaise Boehmer

Press Secretary

Alberta Justice and Solicitor General

780-977-1530

Calgary Police Service

Public Affairs & Media Relations Unit

Media Line: 403-428-7979

Fonte/Source: http://newsroom.calgary.ca/paying-tribute-to-albertas-fallen-officers/