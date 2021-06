(AGENPARL) – BRUSSELS, BELGIUM sab 12 giugno 2021

The European Economic and Social Committee (EESC) welcomes the Commission’s initiative on binding pay transparency, but considers that the proposed Directive should be strengthened in various areas and that further measures need to be taken to address the root causes of the gender pay gap.

