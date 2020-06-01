lunedì, Giugno 1, 2020
Breaking News

TRANSNATIONAL ORGANIZED CRIME REWARDS PROGRAM OFFER FOR INFORMATION TO BRING VENEZUELAN NATIONAL…

TRANSNATIONAL ORGANIZED CRIME REWARDS PROGRAM OFFER FOR INFORMATION TO BRING VENEZUELAN NATIONAL…

TRANSNATIONAL ORGANIZED CRIME REWARDS PROGRAM OFFER FOR INFORMATION TO BRING VENEZUELAN NATIONAL…

2 GIUGNO, MATTARELLA: LA RINASCITA DELLA NOSTRA REPUBBLICA

DRIVERS OF FINANCIAL ACCESS: THE ROLE OF MACROPRUDENTIAL POLICIES

NIGERIA: RAPITO E RILASCIATO UN ALTRO LEADER RELIGIOSO CRISTIANO

LIBIA, COLLOQUIO TELEFONICO CONTE – HAFTAR

CALABRIA, DI MAIO: REGIONE COMPRENDE ERRORE, ABOLIRANNO VITALIZIO

PA, DADONE: REGISTRATO DECRETO TFS IN CORTE CONTI, DIAMO CERTEZZA A DIRITTI

MOST-VIEWED BILLS – WEEK OF MAY 31, 2020

Agenparl

PAXSON’S PASSION FOR SOFTBALL MAKES FOR EASY TRANSITION

by Redazione00

(AGENPARL) – EAST LANSING (MICHIGAN), lun 01 giugno 2020

When junior Riley Paxson felt her knee pop at practice in April 2019, she immediately fell and knew what happened. She had already been through it twice before. Paxson had torn her right ACL and meniscus and would have to face a third knee surgery in just four years.

Her string of knee injuries started in May 2015, when she tore her left ACL during high school basketball in Nashport, Ohio. She played on the injured knee for nearly a year, thinking it was just a pulled hamstring. Once softball season came around, she tore her left meniscus and the doctor discovered the torn ACL as well.

For full story, visit msuspartans.com.

Fonte/Source: http://msutoday.msu.edu/news/2020/paxsons-passion-for-softball-makes-for-easy-transition/

Post collegati

PAXSON’S PASSION FOR SOFTBALL MAKES FOR EASY TRANSITION

Redazione

MUSICAL THEATER CLASS EMBODIES RESILIENCE FOR FINAL PROJECT

Redazione

MSU RESEARCHERS TO DEVELOP MANAGEMENT TOOL FOR CHESAPEAKE BAY WATERSHED

Redazione

MICHIGAN STATE WOMEN&RSQUO;S BASKETBALL ANNOUNCES THE ADDITION OF CROOMS

Redazione

PODCASTS, YOGA AND BATTING CAGES: SPARTAN BASEBALL ALUMS STAY READY FOR THE RETURN OF BASEBALL

Redazione

STACEY FOX: MUSIC AND MARS

Redazione

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More