Home » PAWTUCKET MAN ADMITS ROBBING TWO BANKS WITHIN WEEKS
Agenparl English Cronaca Sicurezza Social Network

PAWTUCKET MAN ADMITS ROBBING TWO BANKS WITHIN WEEKS

by Redazione0

(AGENPARL) – Washington mar 04 febbraio 2020

PROVIDENCE – A Pawtucket man today admitted to robbing two banks within a span of four-weeks in mid-summer 2019, by presenting tellers with threatening notes.

Christopher S. Oladapo, 29, admitted that he robbed a Providence branch of Citizens Bank on July 27, 2019, of $3,268, and that he robbed a Citizens Bank branch in Pawtucket on August 31, 2019, of $2,031.

Oladapo admitted that in the first robbery he handed a note to a teller that read “Don’t be a hero there’s two of us in here Give me all the money in your draw Call police 15 mins after I walk out Your being watched keep your hands where I can see.”

In the second robbery he passed a note to a teller that read, “act normal give me all the money you have, you are being watched.  Give me the note back and don’t call the police for 20 minutes.” 

Appearing today before U.S. District Court Judge William E. Smith, Oladapo pleaded guilty to two counts of bank robbery, announced United States Attorney Aaron L. Weisman, Providence Police Chief Colonel Hugh T. Clements, Jr., Pawtucket Police Chief Tina Goncalves, and Special Agent in Charge of the FBI Boston Division Joseph R. Bonavolonta.

Oladapo is scheduled to be sentenced on May 8, 2020.

The case is being prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorneys Christine D. Lowell and Sandra R. Hebert.

The robberies were investigated by the Providence and Pawtucket Police Departments, with the assistance of the FBI.

###

Fonte/Source: https://www.fbi.gov/contact-us/field-offices/boston/news/press-releases/pawtucket-man-admits-robbing-two-banks-within-weeks

