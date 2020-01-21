(agenparl) – london mar 21 gennaio 2020
Latest Bill
This Bill
is being prepared for publication.
Latest news on the Pavement Parking Bill [HL] >
First reading took place on 20 January. This stage is a formality that signals the start of the Bill’s journey through the Lords.
Second reading – the general debate on all aspects of the Bill – is yet to be scheduled.
Summary of the Pavement Parking Bill [HL] >
A Bill to amend the law relating to parking on verges and footways in England outside of Greater London and in Wales
