PAVEMENT PARKING

(agenparl) – london mar 21 gennaio 2020

Latest Bill

This Bill
is being prepared for publication.

Latest news on the Pavement Parking Bill [HL] >

First reading took place on 20 January. This stage is a formality that signals the start of the Bill’s journey through the Lords.

Second reading – the general debate on all aspects of the Bill – is yet to be scheduled.

Summary of the Pavement Parking Bill [HL] >
A Bill to amend the law relating to parking on verges and footways in England outside of Greater London and in Wales

Fonte/Source: http://services.parliament.uk/bills/2019-20/pavementparking.html

