lunedì, Giugno 22, 2020
Agenparl

PAUL KEENAN NAMED SPECIAL AGENT IN CHARGE OF THE INDIANAPOLIS FIELD OFFICE

by Redazione00

(AGENPARL) – lun 22 giugno 2020 June 22, 2020 – Paul Keenan Named Special Agent in Charge of the Indianapolis Field Office;
Director Christopher Wray has named Paul Keenan as the special agent in charge of the Indianapolis Field Office.
Full Press Release – https://www.fbi.gov/news/pressrel/press-releases/paul-keenan-named-special-agent-in-charge-of-the-indianapolis-field-office
