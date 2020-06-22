(AGENPARL) – lun 22 giugno 2020 June 22, 2020 – Paul Keenan Named Special Agent in Charge of the Indianapolis Field Office;
Director Christopher Wray has named Paul Keenan as the special agent in charge of the Indianapolis Field Office.
Full Press Release – https://www.fbi.gov/news/pressrel/press-releases/paul-keenan-named-special-agent-in-charge-of-the-indianapolis-field-office
Twitter: https://twitter.com/FBI
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/user/FBI
FBI Email Updates: https://www.fbi.gov/e-mail-updates
Related categories: National Press Releases
Unsubscribe: https://delivery.fbi.gov/subscriber/27aa11f1be1f2856f66671eff61d62c3c7ca9d46/unsubscribe