Object Lesson – Exploring Paul Rudolph’s Lower Manhattan Expressway

Gillian Mahoney will highlight sketches and models of designs for the never-built Lower Manhattan Expressway by architect Paul Rudolph. The conversation will invite you to imagine an alternative future for New York City, and explore how architects and urban planners hoped to make cities more “car-friendly” in the postwar years. In these ambitious designs, you will see Rudolph’s unrealized plans: to construct new buildings surrounding the highway, to demolish existing buildings, and to reimagine a landscape for an iconic neighborhood. This session will not be recorded.

THURSDAY – Nov. 4, 2021 – 7:00 PM Eastern Time

Prints & Photographs Virtual Orientation – Native American History and Visual Culture

This orientation session will include a brief introduction to images in the collections that relate to the history and culture of Indigenous Americans. Instruction will cover library search tools, online resources, and how to prepare for a future visit to the reading room. The same orientation will be offered twice (orientations are not being recorded).

Tuesday, Nov 9, 2021 – 12:00 PM Eastern Time (US and Canada)

Wednesday, Nov 17, 2021 – 03:00 PM Eastern Time (US and Canada)

