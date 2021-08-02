(AGENPARL) – lun 02 agosto 2021 You are subscribed to Patron Services from the Library of Congress.

This orientation session will include a brief introduction to images relating to work, working people, and labor organizations and issues in the Prints & Photographs Division collections. Instruction will cover library search tools, online resources, and how to prepare for a visit to the reading room. The same orientation will be offered twice (orientations are not being recorded).

– Aug. 10, 2021, 12 noon-1 pm EDT Register for this session:

– Aug 18, 2021, 3 pm-4 pm EDT Register for this session:

Regularly scheduled orientations provide an overview of the Prints & Photographs Division collections and reference services. Orientations are offered every month. Currently, all orientations are being offered virtually.

