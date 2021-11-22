(AGENPARL) – lun 22 novembre 2021 You are subscribed to Patron Services from the Library of Congress.

New virtual web presentation from Prints & Photographs coming up after Thanksgiving (and if you need to let out your seams, this may be just the one to help)!

Library staff member, Michelle An, will take a deep dive into sewing culture on the home front during World War II. Examining images from the Farm Security Administration/Office of War Information (FSA/OWI) photograph collection, Michelle will offer insights on fabric and design regulations imposed on home dressmakers by the War Production Board (WPB), and its effects on sewers on the ground level. Highlights include images of a professional model demonstrating WPB conservation rules, and those that show the growing need for domestic sewing classrooms, as documented by FSA/OWI photographers Russell Lee, Jack Delano, and others. (This webinar will not be recorded.)

THURSDAY, December 2nd, 7:00pm Eastern Time

Register Here:

🔊 Listen to this