May is almost here, and that means next week Prints & Photographs has a new virtual Object Lesson.

Object Lesson: Gadgets in the Harris & Ewing Collection

The photograph collection of Washington, D.C.-based photography studio Harris & Ewing, active during the first half of the 20 century, contains a surprising number of images showing gadgets. These include new inventions, updated technology, and devices created by the federal government to test or produce goods and services. In this talk, we will explore some of these gadgets, including some unidentified mysteries that you might be able to help us identify.

Thursday, May 5th, 7:00pm (Eastern)

