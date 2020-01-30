30 Gennaio 2020
VIRUS CORONA, MINISTERO: NAVE LIBERA DI FAR SCENDERE I PASSEGGERI

DEPUTY SECRETARY BIEGUN’S MEETING WITH PHILIPPINE FOREIGN SECRETARY LOCSIN

ON-THE-RECORD BRIEFING WITH SPECIAL REPRESENTATIVE FOR IRAN AND SENIOR ADVISOR TO THE…

PATRON SERVICES: LAW LIBRARY CLASSES – FEBRUARY 2020

(AGENPARL) – gio 30 gennaio 2020 You are subscribed to Patron Services from the Library of Congress.

Law Library Classes February 2020 [ http://www.loc.gov/law/?loclr=eaps ]

The Law Library of Congress offers free in-person classes in Washington, D.C.
The in-person classes are held in Madison Building Room LM-201.

“Orientation to Legal Research (OLR): Statutes (10am-11am) Tuesday February 25.
This entry in the OLR series provides an overview of U.S.
statutory and legislative research, including information about how to find and use the “U.S.
Code”, the “U.S.
Statutes at Large”, and U.S.
federal bills and resolutions.

Orientation to Law Library Collections” (10am-11am) Thursday February 6.
This session is designed for patrons who are familiar with legal research, and would instead prefer an introduction to the collections and services specific to the Law Library of Congress.

To register, visit the Law Librarys Webinars and In-Person Orientations webpage, http://www.loc.gov/law/opportunities/seminar-orient.php .

For maps of the Madison and Jefferson Building see, https://www.loc.gov/visit/maps-and-floor-plans/.

Clickhere [ http://www.loc.gov/law/?loclr=eaps ] for more information.

