PATIENTS’ AND HEALTHCARE PROFESSIONALS’ ORGANISATIONS UPDATED ON EMA’S RESPONSE TO COVID-19 , , 04/06/2020

EMA updated patients’ and healthcare professionals’ organisations about its COVID-19 activities. At a virtual meeting with the Patients’ and Consumers’ Working Party and the Healthcare Professionals’ Working Party on Tuesday, 2 June 2020, the Agency presented an overview of its contribution to the pandemic response and provided updates on COVID-19 treatments and vaccines under development.

In addition, the patients’ and healthcare professionals’ organisations heard about the work carried out by EMA and Member States on availability of authorised medicines.

