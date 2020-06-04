giovedì, Giugno 4, 2020
Breaking News

FULFILLING THE PRESIDENT’S GENEROUS COMMITMENT TO PROVIDE CRITICAL MEDICAL SUPPLIES ACROSS THE…

FULFILLING THE PRESIDENT’S GENEROUS COMMITMENT TO PROVIDE CRITICAL MEDICAL SUPPLIES ACROSS THE…

FULFILLING THE PRESIDENT’S GENEROUS COMMITMENT TO PROVIDE CRITICAL MEDICAL SUPPLIES ACROSS THE…

STATEMENT OF THE MINISTRY OF FOREIGN AND EUROPEAN AFFAIRS OF THE SLOVAK…

INAUGURATO IN ABRUZZO IL SANTUARIO DELLA “MADONNA DEL SILENZIO” VOLUTO DAL PAPA

KOSOVO, INSEDIATO IL NUOVO GOVERNO

NEW NASDAQ RESTRICTIONS AFFECTING LISTING OF CHINESE COMPANIES

NEW NASDAQ RESTRICTIONS AFFECTING LISTING OF CHINESE COMPANIES

NEW NASDAQ RESTRICTIONS AFFECTING LISTING OF CHINESE COMPANIES

“WE RUN TOGETHER”: L’8 GIUGNO PARTE L’ASTA DI BENEFICENZA PROMOSSA DAL PAPA

Agenparl

PATIENTS’ AND HEALTHCARE PROFESSIONALS’ ORGANISATIONS UPDATED ON EMA’S RESPONSE TO COVID-19 , , 04/06/2020

by Redazione00

(AGENPARL) – LONDON (UNITED KINGDOM), gio 04 giugno 2020

EMA updated patients’ and healthcare professionals’ organisations about its COVID-19 activities. At a virtual meeting with the Patients’ and Consumers’ Working Party and the Healthcare Professionals’ Working Party on Tuesday, 2 June 2020, the Agency presented an overview of its contribution to the pandemic response and provided updates on COVID-19 treatments and vaccines under development.

In addition, the patients’ and healthcare professionals’ organisations heard about the work carried out by EMA and Member States on availability of authorised medicines.

The


PDF iconagenda of the virtual meeting

is available.

Recordings of each session of the meeting have also been made public:

EMA’s response to COVID-19 pandemic

[embedded content]

Availability of medicines

[embedded content]

0https://www.ema.europa.eu/documents/agenda/agenda-european-medicines-agency-ema-patients-consumers-pcwp-healthcare-professionals-hcpwp-working_en.pdf’>https://www.ema.europa.eu/documents/agenda/agenda-european-medicines-agency-ema-patients-consumers-pcwp-healthcare-professionals-hcpwp-working_en.pdf

Fonte/Source: https://www.ema.europa.eu/en/news/patients-healthcare-professionals-organisations-updated-emas-response-covid-19

Post collegati

GESTIONE FASE 2: AGGIORNAMENTI DELL’AMMINISTRAZIONE COMUNALE

Redazione

PATIENTS’ AND HEALTHCARE PROFESSIONALS’ ORGANISATIONS UPDATED ON EMA’S RESPONSE TO COVID-19

Redazione

PATIENTS’ AND HEALTHCARE PROFESSIONALS’ ORGANISATIONS UPDATED ON EMA’S RESPONSE TO COVID-19 , , 04/06/2020

Redazione

VOLKSWAGEN STARTS DEVELOPMENT OF CLIMATE PROJECTS FOR CO2 COMPENSATION

Redazione

TECH TOOLS FOR RDM SHOWCASE

Redazione

RESPONDING TO COVID-19: LESSONS FROM PREVIOUS SUPPORT TO MICRO, SMALL, AND MEDIUM- SIZED ENTERPRISES

Redazione

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More