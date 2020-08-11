martedì, Agosto 11, 2020
PATIENCE IS A VIRTUE: SELF-ASSEMBLY AND PHYSICO-CHEMICAL PROPERTIES OF CELLULOSE NANOCRYSTAL ALLOMORPHS

(AGENPARL) – LONDON (UNITED KINGDOM), mar 11 agosto 2020

Cellulose nanocrystals (CNCs) are bio-based rod-like nanoparticles with a quickly expanding market. Despite the fact that a variety of production routes and starting cellulose sources are employed, all industrially produced CNCs consist of cellulose I (CNC-I), the native crystalline allomorph of cellulose. Here a comparative study of the physico-chemical properties and liquid crystalline behavior of CNCs produced from cellulose II (CNC-II) and typical CNC-I is reported. CNC-I and CNC-II are isolated by sulfuric acid hydrolysis of cotton and mercerized cotton, respectively. The two allomorphs display similar surface charge densities and potentials and both have a right-handed twist, but CNC-II have a slightly smaller average length, aspect ratio and are less hygroscopic. Interestingly, the self-assembly behavior of CNC-I and CNC-II in water is different. Whilst CNC-I form a chiral nematic phase, CNC-II initially phase separate into an upper isotropic and a lower nematic liquid crystalline phase, before a slow reorganization into a large-pitch chiral nematic texture occurs. This is potentially caused by a combination of factors, including the inferred faster rotational diffusion of CNC-II and the different crystal structures of CNC-I and CNC-II, which are responsible for the presence and absence of a giant dipole moment, respectively.

