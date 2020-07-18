sabato, Luglio 18, 2020
Agenparl

PATCHY ROUGH COLLOIDS AS PICKERING STABILIZERS

by Redazione00

(AGENPARL) – LONDON (UNITED KINGDOM), sab 18 luglio 2020

Pickering stabilizers are typically considered to be perfectly smooth and chemically homogeneous. The use of rough and heterogeneous colloids is expected to fundamentally alter the properties of emulsions. In particular, we investigate the role of surface structuring on emulsification and the catastrophic phase inversion of Pickering emulsions. To gain deeper fundamental insights into this topic, we fabricate in controlled and simple fashion patchy rough particles with a polystyrene core and organosilicate asperities. As a consequence of the synthesis, the surface roughness and the chemical heterogeneity are coupled, namely the chemical heterogeneity is directly connected with the surface patchiness. The synthesis is robust, scalable and yields to the production of grams in less than a day. The geometrical roughness is characterized with AFM, while the chemical composition is extracted from the oxidative mass loss upon combustion. Wetting studies are empirically carried out by gel trapping technique and compared with the theoretically derived particles’ contact angles. Systematic variations in emulsification shear rate, oil/water ratio and particle type reveal the influence of particle heterogeneity on formation and formulation of emulsions. This work paves the way for a deeper understanding of the behavior of Pickering emulsions, where non-ideal, heterogeneous particles are present.

Fonte/Source: http://feeds.rsc.org/~r/rss/SM/~3/kcf41UsIGN4/D0SM00807A

