(AGENPARL) – BRUXELLES, lun 14 giugno 2021 Maintaining pastoralism is crucial for achieving the EU’s objectives on environment, climate and biodiversity protection within the EU Green Deal, as well as several of the UN Sustainable development goals (SDGs).

Fonte/Source: https://europa.eu/newsroom/events/pastoralism-crucial-tool-tackle-sustainability-challenges-eu-and-beyond_en