10/29/2021

Office of the Spokesperson

The Department of State is committed to processing passport applications as expeditiously as possible. Reducing the volume of pending passport applications, shortening processing times, and increasing agency counter services remain top priorities.

Today, we are updating our public information to reflect that routine processing of a passport application now takes 8-11 weeks, and expedited processing (for an additional $60) takes 5-7 weeks.

These new processing times reflect a return to the way we defined our processing times before the pandemic. Our processing times now begin the day we receive your application at a passport agency or center, not on the day you mail your application or apply for a passport at a local acceptance facility. We are no longer using door-to-door timeframes to calculate our estimated routine and expedited service times. Mail times vary across the country. Please plan ahead and apply early.

We will continue to provide regular and transparent updates about passport processing times, knowing how critical this information is to our fellow Americans and their travel plans.

