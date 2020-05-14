venerdì, Maggio 15, 2020
Breaking News

EU RAPID RESPONSE TO THE CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC IN MYANMAR

14/05/2020 COVID-19: PACE MONITORS WARN AZERBAIJANI AUTHORITIES AGAINST ABUSE OF PANDEMIC TO…

FRANCIA: IL 16 MAGGIO RIAPERTURA PARZIALE DEL SANTUARIO DI LOURDES

ONCOLOGIA MEDICA E PANDEMIA. NESSUNA INTERRUZIONE AL GEMELLI

MINISTER KORčOK HAS A TELEPHONE CONVERSATION WITH HIS ROMANIAN COUNTERPART

THE MINISTRY OF FOREIGN AND EUROPEAN AFFAIRS OF THE SLOVAK REPUBLIC SUPPORTS…

MINISTER FOR FOREIGN AFFAIRS HAAVISTO TO ATTEND VIDEO CONFERENCE OF EU FOREIGN…

DALL’ORDINE DEL SANTO SEPOLCRO UN FONDO PER LA TERRA SANTA COLPITA DAL…

RESOCONTO STENOGRAFICO ASSEMBLEA – SEDUTA N. 217

COVID: LA SOLIDARIETà DEGLI SPORTIVI DELL’UNIVERSITà EUROPEA

Agenparl

PASSIVATION OF DEFECTS IN INVERTED PEROVSKITE SOLAR CELLS BY IMIDAZOLIUM-BASED IONIC LIQUID

by Redazione00

(AGENPARL) – LONDON (UNITED KINGDOM), gio 14 maggio 2020

During perovskite film preparation, defects in the film are almost impossible to avoid because of the migration of the halide ions, which is detrimental to achieve high-quality film. In general, the introduction of additive is an effective strategy to control the film morphology and to reduce the defect density. Here, a representative and simplest ionic liquid, 1-methyl-3-propylimidazolium bromide (MPIB), is selected as an additive due to its high conductivity and lone-pair electron in its cation group. Remarkably, the adding of MPIB additive into the perovskite film improves the power conversion efficiency (PCE) from 15.9% of pristine device to 18.2%. With the help of characterization analysis of scanning electron microscopy, X-ray photoelectron spectroscopy, Fourier transform infrared spectrometer, etc., two contributions of MPIB additive are addressed: (1) the major one is the passivation of the uncoordinated Pb2+ to reduce the defects in the perovskite film due to the lone-pair electron in its cation group, and (2) the secondary one is beneficial to promote crystal growth to improve the film quality. Hence, this work provides an easy approach to achieve high-performance perovskite solar cell via passivation of the uncoordinated Pb2+ in the perovskite film due to the cation group of ionic liquid .

You have access to this article



Please wait while we load your content…


Something went wrong. Try again?

Fonte/Source: http://pubs.rsc.org/en/Content/ArticleLanding/2020/SE/D0SE00528B

Post collegati

IMPACT OF CORONA PANDEMIC ON THE DUTCH FOOD MARKET

Redazione

PASSIVATION OF DEFECTS IN INVERTED PEROVSKITE SOLAR CELLS BY IMIDAZOLIUM-BASED IONIC LIQUID

Redazione

POLYMER ACTUATORS BASED ON COVALENT ADAPTABLE NETWORKS

Redazione

HOHE STEUERMINDEREINNAHMEN VORHERGESAGT

Redazione

CLOSING OUT A DECADE OF CORPORATE RESPONSIBILITY ACCOMPLISHMENTS AND CREATING GREATER IMPACT FOR THE NEXT DECADE

Redazione

INTEL LAUNCHES FIRST GLOBAL CHALLENGES, MARKS A NEW ERA OF SHARED CORPORATE RESPONSIBILITY

Redazione

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More