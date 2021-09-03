(AGENPARL) – ven 03 settembre 2021 You are subscribed to Collected Releases for U.S. Department of State. This information has recently been updated, and is now available.

09/03/2021 06:57 PM EDT

Ned Price, Department Spokesperson

The United States extends its sincere condolences to the Islamic community and the followers of the doctrine of Ahl al-Bayt and the great Marja’iyah on the death of the religious Marja’ Grand Ayatollah Sayyid Muhammad Saeed al-Hakim. He was a symbol of peace, unity, and compassion across the region and the world. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family and loved ones on this day.

