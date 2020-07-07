(AGENPARL) – mar 07 luglio 2020 You are subscribed to Press Releases for U.S. Department of State. This information has recently been updated, and is now available.

Passing of Lorne Craner, former Assistant Secretary of State for the Bureau of Democracy, Human Rights, and Labor [ https://www.state.gov/passing-of-lorne-craner-former-assistant-secretary-of-state-for-the-bureau-of-democracy-human-rights-and-labor/ ] 07/07/2020 04:46 PM EDT

Michael R. Pompeo, Secretary of State

It is with deep sadness that we mourn the passing of former Assistant Secretary Lorne Craner. Lornes storied career in the halls of Congress, on the National Security Council, here in the Department of State, and during his remarkable tenure as President of the International Republican Institute is a testament to the highest ideals of public service.

Lorne was a consummate champion of democratic values and human rights, and a tireless advocate for integrating them into our foreign policy. During his distinguished service as Assistant Secretary of State for Democracy, Human Rights, and Labor during and after 9/11, Lorne travelled the globe often sitting across the table from recalcitrant dictators and reticent presidents patiently arguing the merits of the rule of law, an independent media, and free and fair elections. Lorne understood that we strengthen the prospects for world peace and prosperity when democracies unite in defense of human dignity and freedom.

Lorne dedicated his life to expanding opportunities for people in every region of the world to enjoy the blessings of liberty. Countless thousands who never had the privilege of knowing Lorne are today the beneficiaries of his lifes work.

Our deepest condolences to his wife, Anne, and his three children, Isabelle, Alex and Charlie, as well as to the friends, and all who knew of, or benefited from, the life and legacy of Lorne Craner.

