Congress, America’s international allies, other federal agencies like the Department of Defense and intelligence community staff all count among these important stakeholders, he said Tuesday at the Cloudera Data Cloud Summit.

Intelligence community CIO John Sherman views his partnerships with both internal and external stakeholders as key to IT modernization success.

Partnerships are key to IC modernization success,

CIO Sherman says

By Tajha Chappellet-Lanier

FedScoop

From his role overseeing the whole IC Information Technology Enterprise, his specific responsibility to each is a little different. For example, when it comes to intel community staff, it’s all about providing the necessary tools so they can get on with their jobs. “I don’t want them worrying about cloud infrastructure,” he said.

