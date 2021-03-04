giovedì, Marzo 4, 2021
Breaking News

FOREIGN SECRETARY ORAL STATEMENT: UPDATE ON COUNTER DAESH

E3 STATEMENT TO THE IAEA BOARD OF GOVERNORS ON NPT SAFEGUARDS AGREEMENT…

PM CALL WITH PRIME MINISTER DRAGHI OF ITALY: 4 MARCH 2021

SENATO.IT – DDL S. 2117 – XVIII LEGISLATURA – PRESENTAZIONE

SENATO.IT – DDL S. 2116 – XVIII LEGISLATURA – PRESENTAZIONE

FRANCESCO PREGA A SANTA MARIA MAGGIORE PER IL SUO VIAGGIO IN IRAQ

ITALIA. SAVE THE CHILDREN: A RISCHIO IL FUTURO DEI BAMBINI E DELLE…

JENRICK WELCOMES BUDGET PACKAGE TO LEVEL UP COMMUNITIES AND SUPPORT  THE NATION’S…

VACCINI, DI MAIO: FARE CHIAREZZA, TROPPI I RITARDI NELLE FORNITURE IN UE…

NSA AND CISA RELEASE CYBERSECURITY INFORMATION ON PROTECTIVE DNS

Agenparl
Image default

PARTNER UP FOR THE EUREGIONSWEEK2021

by Redazione03

(AGENPARL) – BRUXELLES, gio 04 marzo 2021

The 2021 EURegionsWeek will take place digitally on 11-14 October, under the slogan “Together for recovery”, with four main themes:
• Green Transition: for a sustainable and green recovery
• Cohesion: from emergency to resilience
• Digital Transition for people
• Citizens’ engagement: for an inclusive, participative and fair recovery

To join the 2021 edition of the EURegionsWeek, submit your application no later than 26 March 2021.

Fonte/Source: https://cor.europa.eu/en/news/Pages/Partner-up-for-EURegionsWeek2021-deadline-is-approaching.aspx

Post collegati

THE EUROPEAN PILLAR OF SOCIAL RIGHTS: TURNING PRINCIPLES INTO ACTIONS

Redazione

PAY TRANSPARENCY: COMMISSION PROPOSES MEASURES TO ENSURE EQUAL PAY FOR EQUAL WORK

Redazione

QUESTIONS AND ANSWERS: THE EUROPEAN PILLAR OF SOCIAL RIGHTS ACTION PLAN

Redazione

QUESTIONS AND ANSWERS: EFFECTIVE ACTIVE SUPPORT TO EMPLOYMENT FOLLOWING THE COVID-19 CRISIS (EASE)

Redazione

QUESTIONS AND ANSWERS – EQUAL PAY: COMMISSION PROPOSES MEASURES ON PAY TRANSPARENCY TO ENSURE EQUAL PAY FOR EQUAL WORK

Redazione

DAILY NEWS 04 / 03 / 2021

Redazione

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More