PARTNER UP FOR THE EUREGIONSWEEK2021

The 2021 EURegionsWeek will take place digitally on 11-14 October, under the slogan “Together for recovery”, with four main themes:
• Green Transition: for a sustainable and green recovery
• Cohesion: from emergency to resilience
• Digital Transition for people
• Citizens’ engagement: for an inclusive, participative and fair recovery
To join the 2021 edition of the EURegionsWeek, submit your application no later than 26 March 2021.
