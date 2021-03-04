PARTNER UP FOR THE EUREGIONSWEEK2021

(AGENPARL) – BRUXELLES, gio 04 marzo 2021

The 2021 EURegionsWeek will take place digitally on 11-14 October, under the slogan “Together for recovery”, with four main themes:

• Green Transition: for a sustainable and green recovery

• Cohesion: from emergency to resilience

• Digital Transition for people

• Citizens’ engagement: for an inclusive, participative and fair recovery

To join the 2021 edition of the EURegionsWeek, submit your application no later than 26 March 2021.

Fonte/Source: https://cor.europa.eu/en/news/Pages/Partner-up-for-EURegionsWeek2021-deadline-is-approaching.aspx